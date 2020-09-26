1/
Stephen Altman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen Barrett Altman  
Stephen Barrett Altman of Potomac, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Maxine Gevinson Altman; devoted father of Cindy (Steve), Lori, and Michael (April); devoted brother of Betsy Altman Goldstein; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Jordan, Colby, Jamie, Alex, Cory, Devon, Haley, and Nicole. Steve loved his summers at the Jersey Shore, Sunday football, his dog, Marlee, and most importantly, his family. May his memory forever be a blessing. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Altman Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved