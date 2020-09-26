Stephen Altman

Stephen Barrett Altman
Stephen Barrett Altman of Potomac, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Maxine Gevinson Altman; devoted father of Cindy (Steve), Lori, and Michael (April); devoted brother of Betsy Altman Goldstein; cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Jordan, Colby, Jamie, Alex, Cory, Devon, Haley, and Nicole. Steve loved his summers at the Jersey Shore, Sunday football, his dog, Marlee, and most importantly, his family. May his memory forever be a blessing. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Altman Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or the charity of your choice
