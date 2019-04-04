Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN ANTAL.



STEPHEN MICHAEL ANTAL



Stephen Michael Antal of Fairfax, VA, formerly of Fairfield, CT, passed away in Fairfax with family by his side, on March 4, 2019 after battling chronic illness since October.

Stephen graduated from The University of Bridgeport with a BS in Engineering, then obtained a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Boston University. He worked as an Aerospace Engineer, retiring from TRW in the late 1980's. Through the years, Stephen was very active with the group Western Fairfax Christian Ministries - feeding and clothing the less fortunate in Fairfax County. He also did work (building doghouses) for Friends of Homeless Animals, in Aldie, VA. Stephen was an avid reader, a fan of the arts, and very devoted family man.

Stephen is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia A. Antal (Russell) and his son, Patrick M. Antal. He is survived by his companion of 17 years, Linda H. Booth of Vienna; his son Stephen A. Antal (Marie) of Front Royal; his daughter Christine M. Antal (Robert) of Centreville; and his son, David R. Antal (Wendy) of Bealeton. Stephen was also very involved in the lives of his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is greatly missed.

There will be a memorial service, celebrating Stephen's life of 84 years, at Church of the Epiphany in Chantilly, Virginia on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Connecticut, at a later date.