

Stephen Ray Beauch



Born on November 6, 1944, to Clifford and Eunice Beauch in Washington, DC. Steve was the middle sibling of three brothers; Robert and Lynn, preceded him in death. Steve died of natural causes at Sentara Hospital with family by his side on January 25, 2020. Husband of Joan (O'Ferrell) Beauch; father of Michael Beauch and Melissa Amdahl; stepfather of Jim and Chris O'Ferrell; grandfather of Garrett, Duncan, Brandon, and Mason; and step-grandfather of Crystal, Chris, Jason, Mike, Sean, Domenic, and Philip. Steve was a retired Finance Director of Veridian (formerly Veda Incorporated) and a CPA in the state of Virginia. He was known for his love of cars and warm personality. He held a Masters degree in accounting from Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, DC.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A private burial will be held in Toms Brook, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.

