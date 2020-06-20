STEPHEN BERLIN

Stephen Mark Berlin of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 73. He battled ALS courageously for nearly five years, without a single complaint. Beloved husband of Judith Berlin; devoted father of Abbe Gross (Adam) and Alexis Smith (Kevin); loving grandfather of Aidan, Riley, Zane, Mikah and Dylan. Steve enjoyed a lifelong career in the Mid-Atlantic real estate industry and earned a stellar reputation among his peers. A trusted advisor to many, Steve was truly a family man. His children, grandchildren and wife of 51 years were the center of his life. He cherished every moment with his family and friends until the very end. Services will be held privately at Judean Memorial Gardens, please see website below for Zoom funeral details. Shiva will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Gross home, text 301-785-2544 for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association of DC/MD/VA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.