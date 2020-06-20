STEPHEN BERLIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STEPHEN M. BERLIN  
Stephen Mark Berlin of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 73. He battled ALS courageously for nearly five years, without a single complaint. Beloved husband of Judith Berlin; devoted father of Abbe Gross (Adam) and Alexis Smith (Kevin); loving grandfather of Aidan, Riley, Zane, Mikah and Dylan. Steve enjoyed a lifelong career in the Mid-Atlantic real estate industry and earned a stellar reputation among his peers. A trusted advisor to many, Steve was truly a family man. His children, grandchildren and wife of 51 years were the center of his life. He cherished every moment with his family and friends until the very end. Services will be held privately at Judean Memorial Gardens, please see website below for Zoom funeral details. Shiva will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Gross home, text 301-785-2544 for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association of DC/MD/VA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Shiva
the Gross home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Shiva
the Gross home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Stephen Berlin. May the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob comfort you in your time of grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
N. Persaud
Neighbor
June 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved