STEPHEN BOEHM
1950 - 2020
Stephen Jordan Griffith Boehm (age 70)  
It is with the deepest sadness we announce the passing of Steve Boehm, on August 26, 2020, in Bethesda, MD., following a courageous fight with cancer. Born in 1950 on Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Richard Wood Boehm and the late Patricia Ann (Lynch) Boehm. He is survived by his wife, Rosalba Boehm, of Bethesda, MD; daughter, Christina Coffman (Brendan) of Bethesda, MD; granddaughters, Cora and Jocelyn Coffman, of Bethesda, MD; sister, Karen Boehm, of Waterford, CT; and cousin, Betty Shave (Michael Wolf), and her family, of Washington, DC. He is predeceased by his daughter, Veronica Boehm, of Brooklyn, NY. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Audubon Society in Steve's memory.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
