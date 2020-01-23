

STEPHEN KIRK BUCHLY (Age 71)



Of Salisbury, MD, passed away suddenly on January 16, 2020. Born in 1948, he was the son of the late Albert and Marylee Buchly and grew up in Silver Spring, MD. He graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Frostburg State Univ. where he played football and graduated with a degree in Psychology and History. He later earned a master's degree in Education at Salisbury State Univ., where he also met his lifelong wife Denise.

Over the next four decades, Steve worked as a Special Education teacher, football coach, and Athletic Director in Snow Hill and Pocomoke High Schools. He was also a committed Umpire in high school and college softball across the country. It also brought him great joy to help neighbors and friends in many capacities, including landscaping and home repairs.

He is survived by his wife, Denise; son, Matthew; daughter, Shannon; son-in-law, Jonathan; grandchildren, Ania, Wesley, Reece, and Emery; brother, Dr. Mark Buchly; sister, Karen Buchly; uncle, Leonard Price; and cousins, Craig, Kirk, and Linda Price.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church, 311 Parker Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Steve's favorite charity, The at https:// support.woundedwarriorproject.org

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811.