The Washington Post

STEPHEN CARACOFE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN CARACOFE.
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bon Secours Retreat and Conference Center
1525 Marriottsville Rd.
Marriottsville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

STEPHEN R. CARACOFE  

On Thursday. November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Caracofe for 33 years; father of Jason (Jessica) Caracofe, Jennifer (Brian) Murphy, Judith Caracofe, JoAnn (Craig) Wentz and Laura Caracofe; grandfather of Phoebe, Ethan, Allena, Colin, Caroline, Chase and Josie; A celebration of life luncheon will be held to honor Steve at Bon Secours Retreat and Conference Center, 1525 Marriottsville Rd., Marriottsville, MD 21104 on Saturday, November 30, at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Steve's name to the Worcester County Humane Society/No Kill Shelter at: https://worcestercountyhumanesociety.org or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at: https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.