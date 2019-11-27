STEPHEN R. CARACOFE
On Thursday. November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Caracofe for 33 years; father of Jason (Jessica) Caracofe, Jennifer (Brian) Murphy, Judith Caracofe, JoAnn (Craig) Wentz and Laura Caracofe; grandfather of Phoebe, Ethan, Allena, Colin, Caroline, Chase and Josie; A celebration of life luncheon will be held to honor Steve at Bon Secours Retreat and Conference Center, 1525 Marriottsville Rd., Marriottsville, MD 21104 on Saturday, November 30, at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Steve's name to the Worcester County Humane Society/No Kill Shelter at: https://worcestercountyhumanesociety.org
or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at: https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
.