STEPHEN CHAPMAN

On Saturday, June 13, 2020 of Ft. Washington, MD. Survived by his loving wife Lisa Chapman; sisters, Thelma Butler, Doris Myles, Donna Douglas, Mary Chapman; brothers, Joseph Jr., Kenneth, and Edward Chapman, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a "private" funeral at 11 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD. Interment St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery Bryantown, MD. Officiating From The Heart Church Ministries. Arrangements Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A.