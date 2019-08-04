

STEPHEN JAMES CHRISMAN



Stephen James Chrisman, 65, passed away on July 24, 2019 after suffering complications from a blood clot. His family was by his side. He was born on April 26, 1954 and was a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, MD. Steve retired on January 1, 2019 after 25 years with the IUPAT as a drywall finisher. Lovingly referred to as "a really nice guy' by all who knew him, Steve loved his garden, birds, hiking and Washington sports. He is survived by mother, Mildred L. Chrisman; daughter, Cari Chrisman-Rial (Dan); sister, Lee England (Colin); brother, Bob Chrisman (Karen); nieces and nephews, Katherine, Carol, Susan and William England, Spencer Chrisman and Hannah Vasquez (Bruno) as well as cherished friends, Jack Marshall, Scott Hicks, Stuart Hayes, Scott Rosenthal and Don Williamson. He was predeceased by father, Melvin L. Chrisman. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.