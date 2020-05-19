Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN COHEN. View Sign Service Information Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home 254 Carroll St. NW Washington , DC 20012 (202)-541-1001 Send Flowers Notice

COHEN STEPHEN ROBERT COHEN "Bob" S. Robert "Bob" Cohen, esteemed humanitarian, civic and business leader, passed away at his home in Chevy Chase, MD, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Washington, DC, on April 2, 1927, Bob was the son of the late Aaron and Bessie Cohen, the brother of the late Norman (the Roberta) Cohen and the brother-in law of James Weiss. He was the devoted and adoring husband of Joy Weiss Cohen for nearly 65 years; the proud father of Barry (Kamal), Alan, Brian (Madeleine), Douglas (Sheri) and Daniel; the beloved grandfather of Samuel Cohen, Sunitha Cohen Barron (Joshua) and the endearing great-grandfather of Jordan Barron. Additionally, Bob cherished numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an incalculable number of lifelong friends. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, Bob's prolific career included senior management positions at Amerita-Hess and Stewart Petroleum. Most recently he was the founder and owner of Cosons, an office supplies business which trained and hired individuals with disabilities. Although Bob held a myriad of distinguished volunteer leadership roles, his most revered legacy is that of being the co-founder of Jewish Foundation for Group Homes (JFGH) in 1982 along with Joy. Additionally, Bob served as the second board president of JFGH, a non-sectarian organization supporting adults with disabilities living within the fabric of their community. For decades, he was the driving force in galvanizing the local philanthropic community to embrace JFGH's mission. JFGH's headquarters was dedicated as The Joy W. and S. Robert Cohen Building, and Bob is celebrated by the coveted S. Robert Cohen Award presented annually. Bob also played a pivotal lay leadership role at the Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA), the Bender JCC of Greater Washington, Rotary, and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, MD, amongst others. He was the recipient of numerous honors including Washingtonian of the Year, Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis "Who's Who", and The National Governments Association Distinguished Service Award. Bob and Joy were jointly bestowed B'nai B'rith International's Humanitarian Award, JSSA's Joseph Ottenstein Award and were honored by Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JCRC) and The Charles E.



Smith Life Communities. Bob presented testimony before a US Congressional Committee in the mid-1980's articulating the unmet need for federal funding to support adults living in community-based residencies. In 1990, he was amongst the country's most acclaimed disabilities advocates invited to attend the ceremony at which US President George H. W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law. Bob was a lifelong member of Adas Israel Congregation and was an actively engaged member of Woodmont Country Club. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral and interment will be private. A Zoom shiva will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Donations in loving memory of S. Robert Cohen may be made to Jewish Foundation for Group Homes ( www.jfgh.org ) - 1500 East Jefferson Street, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001. You may visit the online guestbook at www.legacy.com .Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001. You may visit the online guestbook at www.legacy.com Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2020

