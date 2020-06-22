STEPHEN COHEN



STEPHEN BURTON COHEN

Stephen passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 79. He would graduate with a PHD in Theoretical Mathematics from University of Arizona, where he met and married the love of his life, Carol Ann (McLane) Cohen. He began his profession as an Assistant Professor of Mathematics at Virginia Commonwealth University. His career then took a different path when he became a Safety Analyst at the Federal Aviation Administration. His work at the FAA saved countless lives. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann Cohen, parents Samuel Howard Cohen and Ruth Florence Cohen, his sister-in-law Diana Mae Rohler, his brother-in-law Lloyd Rohler. He is survived by his children, Rochelle Anne Cohen and David Samuel Cohen, his brother Jerrold Cohen, his sister-in-laws Sara Cohen and Betty McLane-Iles, his brother-in-law Larry Iles, his sister in law Shauna Cohen, and his nieces and nephews. Stephen was buried in a private ceremony at King David Memorial Gardens.



