The Washington Post

STEPHEN CONGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN CONGER.
Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
9705 Summit Ave
Kensington, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
9705 Summit Ave
Kensington, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

STEPHEN CONGER  

Stephen "Boo" Conger, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bridget P. Conger; father of Jack and Megan Conger; son of Clarence "Bert" Conger, III and Dolores W. Conger; brother of Kathleen Stanton (John), Clarence "Herb" Conger, IV (ï¿½ï¿½aya Cagri), Richard Conger (Patricia), and Carol Hawkes (Eric). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD 20895 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Redeemer on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society www.mchumane.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.