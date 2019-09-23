STEPHEN CONGER
Stephen "Boo" Conger, on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bridget P. Conger; father of Jack and Megan Conger; son of Clarence "Bert" Conger, III and Dolores W. Conger; brother of Kathleen Stanton (John), Clarence "Herb" Conger, IV (ï¿½ï¿½aya Cagri), Richard Conger (Patricia), and Carol Hawkes (Eric). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD 20895 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Redeemer on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society www.mchumane.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.