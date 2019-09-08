STEPHEN L. COOK
Passed in peace on Sunday morning, September 1, 2019 at home in Columbia, MD, at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Regina; sister, Sylvia Cook-Martin and brother, Eugene Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Emanuel Cook; and his son, Shawn. Stephen was born in Baltimore, MD, where he attended its public schools and graduated from Douglass High School. He received his B.S. degree in business from University of Maryland- College Park. He served in the USAF and was a Vietnam War
Veteran. He worked as a Labor Relations Administrator with the DC government. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, Columbia, MD. Family hour will precede the funeral at 10 a.m. Arrangements by HOWELL FUNERAL HOME.