

STEPHEN CHARLES DALLARA



Stephen Charles Dallara, age 40, passed away on Monday March 9, 2020 doing something he loved, riding his motorcycle on a beautiful day. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his fiancé Kate Callahan and his daughter Vanessa. He will also be greatly mourned by his father Charles Dallara ( Peixin), his mother Carolyn Dallara (Carlos Mandujano), his sister Emily Dallara, his stepbrother Bryan Tudor, his niece and nephew Alya and Oumar Koume, and by many other relatives and friends.

Stephen was a successful businessman who founded and built Eco-Pros, a landscaping firm in Northern Virginia. He loved spending time with his family, especially cooking out and teaching his daughter the finer points of basketball, and when he loved something his love was infectious. Stephen also bred Cane Corsos, was an outstanding cook and greatly enjoyed the outdoors. He was a race fan, and had his own dragster. He was a big guy who brought joy to all around him. Stephen will leave a very big hole in the lives and hearts of many people .

Services will be held at the Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church, 3435 Sleepy Hollow Road, Falls Church, Virginia, at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16. A reception will follow at the church. Donations can be made in Stephen's honor by mail to the Harry Dallara Foundation, PO Box 7, 95 Pacolet Street, Tryon, NC 28782 or online through the Foundations's website . Stephen was a proud member of the Board of the Foundation. Alternatively, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.