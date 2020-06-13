STEPHEN DRESLIN
STEPHEN WHEATLEY DRESLIN  
On June 7, 2020, Steve passed away at his home in Falls Church, Virginia. He was born November 5, 1947 in Washington, DC to John Custer Dreslin and Lois Virginia Wheatley. He worked at Washington Gas Light Co. as a digitizer/draftsman for 38 years until his retirement in 2011. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Cook Dreslin, his sons, Sean Michael and Kevin David Dreslin, his sibings Christopher (Cheryl) Dreslin; Joan (Les) Florance and Andrea (Charles) Bowling as well as many friends and relatives. A Mass will be celebrated at St. James Catholic Church, Falls Church on Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 13, 2020.
