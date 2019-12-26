

Stephen Edwin Finan



Passed away peacefully at his home in Bethesda, MD, on December 20, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family, after a six year battle with ALS. He is survived by his wife, Nancy LeaMond; and adult sons, Colin Finan and Griffin (Bray) Finan; as well as three brothers, Dennis, Terence and Thomas.

Born in Chicago in 1950, he lived in eight places in the East and Midwest before heading off to college. He received a Bachelor's of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania as well as graduate degrees in city planning and business from Harvard and Stanford Universities. He lived in the Washington area for most of his adult life and spent most of his career as a health economist at the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Justice, and Treasury. After leaving government, he worked at the American Cancer Society.

In retirement, he volunteered, rowed on the Potomac and biked in Rock Creek Park. His lifelong love of baseball was where he invested most of his energy and passion -- as a coach, mentor and ardent Nats fan.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the ALS Association -DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W Rude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850, 301-978-9855 webdc.alsa.org

A gathering for family and close friends will be at Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m.