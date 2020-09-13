STEPHEN FLAVIN

1/1
Stephen Michael Flavin (Age 69)  
Of Arvada, Colorado. Died suddenly at home on January 23, 2020. Born in Bethesda, Maryland, on September 18, 1950. Loving son of the late Robert A. and Frances N. Flavin. Beloved brother of Claire F. Funkhouser (Gary). Devoted uncle of Matthew Funkhouser, Lauren Rycroft (Ben), and Timothy Funkhouser (Sarah). Great uncle of Connor, Abigail, and Harry Funkhouser. Educated at St. John's College High School, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Denver Law School, Steve worked as a Public Defender for the State of Colorado for over 30 years.A memorial service was held in Arvada in January. A burial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring Maryland. Guests should gather at the cemetery office to be escorted to the grave site.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the Notre Dame Fund in memory of Stephen M. Flavin. Gifts may be made online at giving.nd.edu, by phone at (574) 631-5150, or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
