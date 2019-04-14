Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN GARFINKEL. View Sign

GARFINKEL STEPHEN EDWARD GARFINKEL (Age 82) Died peacefully in his Delray Beach home on November 3, 2018, after a 30 year battle with cancer. His wife Bernadette and sons Jon and Jef were at his side. Throughout his life, Steve inspired everyone he touched with his positivity, generosity and joie-de-vive. Steve was born on October 19, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York. He lived with his parents and sister in Woodmere, New York, and graduated from Woodmere high school in 1955. He attended Nichols Junior College in Dudley, Massachusetts, where he joined the Army Reserve and soon after applied for active duty, working as an integrated fire control specialist and gun mechanic. In 1958, Steve moved to Bethesda, Maryland, attended American University, majored in accounting and worked for his uncle's insurance company and subsequently for Mayer D. Weinstein, CPA in Washington, DC. In 1962, Steve began working for the U.S. government as an army auditor. In 1963 the job took him to Paris, France for two years. There he discovered the joys of global food and drink, and once even musically accompanied Paul Simon on a street corner. A jazz aficionado, Steve played the saxophone and clarinet. Throughout his career, Steve also worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, and the Department of Labor where he worked as Director of the Office of Cost Determination until he retired. After retirement, Steve helped start an independent consulting firm, Costing Solutions, LLC. Steve had a passion for flying. In 1967 he obtained his pilot's license, and became a flight instructor. Along with a fellow pilot, Steve attempted to break the world speed record for category and class , and parachuted twice, recreationally. Steve was married to Patricia Walker Garfinkel from 1959 - 1981. They had two sons, Jon (1966) and Jef (1970). In 1986, Steve married Bernadette Mainella, his wife of 32 years. They lived in Arlington, Virginia for 24 years and moved to Delray Beach, Florida in 2011.While in Delray, Steve nurtured his love for family time and golfing, hosting numerous family gatherings and volunteering at the Red Reef Golf Course in Boca Raton. Steve's love of life and positive attitude were present in all his endeavors. Steve is survived by his wife Bernadette Mainella Garfinkel; son Jon Garfinkel, daughter-in-law Jennifer Brown and grandson Iain of Iowa City, Iowa; son Jef Garfinkel, daughter-in-law Denise Schofield Garfinkel and granddaughter Megan Rose of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; sister Civia Liss Kuntz and brother-in-law Richard Kuntz. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold Garfinkel and Rose Hirschorn, uncles David and Hy Garfinkel and aunt Naomi "Nimi" Garfinkel. Steve celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 20, 2018 with some of his favorite things: his loving family, good food, music and a slide show of wonderful memories of a life well lived. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date.

