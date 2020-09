STEPHEN HASTY

Of Fairfax, VA on September 12, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. Hasty (nee Cassady). Survived by his daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Longtime employee of Panalpina and an original member of the LABC. Friends welcome on Friday, September 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, Main Street, Fairfax. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Stephen's memory to the American Cancer Society . Please visit www.demainefairfaxfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and view the full obituary.