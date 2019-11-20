

STEPHEN BLAISE IOLI



Of Great Falls, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 3 at the age of 67, after a courageous battle with heart disease. Steve was born October 20, 1952 in Freeport, New York. He had a wonderful childhood in Freeport; he enjoyed participating in sports with his brothers and neighborhood friends and going on family trips to Jones Beach. After graduating from Freeport High School in 1970, Steve attended Concordia College in Bronxville, New York, where he made many lifelong friends. In 1980, Steve married Janet Anastasi and they had two sons, Stephen and Matthew. He was an extremely devoted family man and loved supporting his boys in both academic and athletic endeavors, especially lacrosse and soccer. Steve spent most of his professional life at American Express in New York City and was a project manager for IMC, Ltd, a management consulting firm. As Steve enjoyed retirement, he had the great joy of spending time with his three beautiful grandchildren. He also loved cheering on his Yankees and Giants, as well as playing golf with his brother Bill. Steve lived true to his Catholic faith and was an exceptional and loving man who will be dearly missed by his family and friends every day.

Steve is survived by his wife Janet, his sons Stephen R. Ioli and his wife Lauren and Matthew A. Ioli, his grandchildren Alexander, Andrew and Arielle Ioli, his mother Marie G. Ioli, his brothers William A. Ioli and Lawrence R. Ioli and his wife Laura, and nieces Jennifer W. Perillo and her husband Paul and Kristie L. Raley and her husband Brian.

He is predeceased by his father, Richard F. Ioli and his sister-in-law, Nancy E. Ioli.

A memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 666 Albin Ave., West Babylon NY 11704.