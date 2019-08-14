The Washington Post

STEPHEN JACKSON

Service Information
Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home - Washington
716 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-882-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
3017 63rd Street
Cheverly, MD
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
3017 63rd Street
Cheverly, MD
Notice
Stephen Anthony Jackson, Esq.  

Stephen "Steve" Anthony Jackson, age 67, departed this earth on July 8, 2019. A native Washingtonian, he was born to the late Ralph E. and Ella Beatrice Jackson on December 22, 2951. Stephen was a long-time practicing attorney in Washington, DC. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Dwight A. Jackson. Steve leaves to cherish his memory: daughters Stephanie and Jessel Jackson; siblings: Beverly Jackson-Stancil, Ralph W., Marc (Siolita), Kimberly (Calvin) Richardson; three grandchildren; former wife, Valerie K. Jackson; many loving relatives and friends. Services August 17, 2019, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3017 63rd Street, Cheverly MD at 10 a.m. Family hour precedes services at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by Johnson and Jenkins Funeral Home
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
