

Stephen G. Jaffe

1933-2019



Stephen George Jaffe, Lt. Col. US Stephen George Jaffe, Lt. Col. US Army (Retired) passed away December 8, 2019 from complications after surgery while traveling in Versailles, France. Lt. Col. Jaffe was born in Warsaw, Poland and spent World War II in Poland, arriving in New York in 1947. He was immensely proud to be an American and to serve in the United States Army. His military service included postings in France, Germany, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

After retirement, he joined the civilian workforce, initially with the ICMA Retirement Corporation, then Electronic Data Systems, and finally with Alcatel's Citcom Systems. His area of expertise was Finance and he had an MBA from the University of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his cherished wife Nicole; and sister Krystyna. His survivors include daughters, Agnes (Engin) Artemel and Brigitte (Mary) Jaffe; grandson AJ Artemel; step grandchildren, Suzan (Ugur) Saracoglu, Deniz (Stephen Morgan) Artemel, and Sibel (Recep) Unsal; step grandson, Necati Unsal; and nephews, Geoffrey (Lori) and Stefan (Heidi) Loren.