STEPHEN JARBOE

Service Information
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD
20872
(301)-253-2138
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
9205 Damascus Rd.
Damascus, DC
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
9205 Damascus Rd.
Damascus, DC
STEPHEN JAMES JARBOE  

Passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jacquelyn Jarboe; loving father of Alexander Jarboe, stepfather of Richard Scott, Michael Scott, doting Granddad of Sophia and Layla Scott;
Survived by siblings John, Kathleen, Robert, Nancy, Linda, and Loretta; son of the late John and Kathleen Jarboe. Stephen was a 3rd generation Washingtonian, proud Vietnam veteran, and loving family man.
Visitation will be held Monday July 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 9205 Damascus Rd., Damascus, Maryland, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., and luncheon at 12 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Headstrong Project, Healing the Hidden Wounds of War.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com  
Published in The Washington Post on July 20, 2019
