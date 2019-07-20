

STEPHEN JAMES JARBOE



Passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jacquelyn Jarboe; loving father of Alexander Jarboe, stepfather of Richard Scott, Michael Scott, doting Granddad of Sophia and Layla Scott;

Survived by siblings John, Kathleen, Robert, Nancy, Linda, and Loretta; son of the late John and Kathleen Jarboe. Stephen was a 3rd generation Washingtonian, proud Vietnam veteran, and loving family man.

Visitation will be held Monday July 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 9205 Damascus Rd., Damascus, Maryland, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., and luncheon at 12 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Headstrong Project, Healing the Hidden Wounds of War.