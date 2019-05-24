STEPHEN A. JONES
July 18,1940 - May 4, 2019
Steve was born and raised in Watertown, NY. He earned his Bachelor and Master of Civil Engineering degrees from Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. After working for the Federal Highway Administration for 35 years, he saw a need for, so started, a Handyman business. An active church member, he sang in the choir, served as a trustee, was on various committees, and worked to maintain the church's upkeep. He volunteered for Rebuilding Together, the Avon Breast Cancer
Walks, and events for Life with Cancer®. A longtime resident of Fairfax, VA, he is survived by his wife Judy; daughter Lisa; son Eric (Catherine) and granddaughters Michaelanne and Zane; a sister Charlotte (Dave) Cauwels; nieces and a nephew. A sister Anne (Jim) Pillars and a nephew predeceased him. A service and reception will be held to celebrate Steve's life May 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, 9203 Braddock Rd., Burke, VA 22015. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in his name can be made to the St. Stephen's United Methodist Church Capital Improvement Fund.