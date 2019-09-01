The Washington Post

Stephen J. Karahalis (Age 87)  

Of Clinton, MD died August 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Olga Karahalis; four daughters, Stephanie Fulk (Brad), Anna Grow (Randy), Nicolette Kirby (Keith) and Christina Chiriaco (James). He also leaves to cherish his memory his grandchildren, David, Jessica (Darwin), Kyle, Ashley and Stephen and his brother, Nicholas Karahalias (Marian). He is preceded in death by his sister, Demetra Daniels. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at St. Theodore Greek Orthodox Church, 7101 Cipriano Road, Lanham, MD 20706. Burial will take place, with full military honors at Arlington national cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in his memory to the church.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
