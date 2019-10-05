

Stephen Michael Keyes



Born February 23, 1944, passed from this life on September 30, 2019. Steve was a distinguished member of the Born February 23, 1944, passed from this life on September 30, 2019. Steve was a distinguished member of the United States Air Force , having served in Japan and Vietnam. Upon leaving active duty Steve became a member of the United States Secret Service, Treasury Police Force, where he obtained the rank of Captain. Following his retirement from the Secret Service he joined the William C. Smith Company for 15 years.

He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend of 41 years, Debra Keyes, his brother, Barry Hermiston, sister, Donna Lee Wilkins, his nephew, Hank Wilkins, and niece, Amy Bednarz. Additionally, Steve was always grateful for his extended family, Patricia, Daniel and Michael O'Rielly, and Brian, Kevin and Gregg Waas and their families. He leaves many long-time friends who will remember his outrageous wit, humor, generosity and zest for living. No one enjoyed a gathering of friends and family for memories and good times more than Steve. His loss is significant for those who knew and loved him. He fought cancer courageously. Friends and family will gather October 7 at 6 to 8 p.m., at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151.

Please consider donating in his memory to the INOVA Schar Cancer Institute, 4320 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA 22304, where he and his family were treated with dignity, kindness and professionalism.