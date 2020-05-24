

Stephen Arthur Klein



Of North Bethesda, MD, formerly of Boston, and New York, at age 88, on May 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Barbara Ann Klein for 45 years; son of the late Molly Rudick and Irving N. Klein; devoted father of Amy (Harvey) Michaels, John Klein, and Richard (Leslie) Klein; loving uncle of Marisa (John) Iacomini; brother of the late Michael Klein of Brooklyn, NY and Ken Klein of New Orleans; proud grandfather of Laura Michaels, Andrew Michaels, Tyler Klein, Julianna Klein, Mathew Klein, and Christian Sushko.

Graduate of Syracuse University and Harvard Law School, Mr. Klein practiced as an Attorney for the Small Business Administration in Washington. Prior, he was a Navy Veteran and practiced maritime law. Mr. Klein was an avid tennis player, and enjoyed many sports; a life-long learner attending Osher for over 20 years. He was a member of Temple Sinai for many years and also a supporter of the Arts, Museums and Theater in Washington.

Graveside service will be private. Remembrances may be made to Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20015 or the or your choice of charity. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.