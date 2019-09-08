Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN "STEVE" KNACK. View Sign Service Information RAPP Funeral and Cremation Services 933 Gist Avenue Silver Spring , MD 20910 (301)-565-4100 Send Flowers Notice

KNACK Stephen Frederick Knack Stephen Frederick Knack passed away on May 13, 2019 after a short illness. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jenn and his children Vincent and Sarah, all of Bethesda, Maryland; his mother, Mary Anne (McSherry) Knack, of Memphis, TN; his siblings Joe Knack (Margaret) of Memphis, Mary Ellen Knack (Joel) of Nashville, TN, and John Knack (Kristi) of Johnson City, TN; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Steve's father, Joseph Val Knack, passed away in 2010. Steve was born on July 21, 1961 in Tulsa, OK, to Joseph Val Knack and Mary Anne (McSherry) Knack. Steve enjoyed little league baseball, collected baseball cards, and read extensively as a child, attending Bartlett High School in Memphis (class of 1979). He went on to graduate from the University of Memphis in 1984, earning triple degrees in Economics, International Relations, and Political Science and also receiving the "Outstanding Senior in Economics' award. Steve then earned a PhD in Economics at the University of Maryland, College Park in 1991, with a primary research focus on voter turnout and participation. Steve went on to have a productive career as an economist. Starting out with a post-doc at George Mason University in Virginia, Steve then served as a professor of Public Policy at American University until 1999, teaching statistics to graduate students and supervising their research. Simultaneously, he conducted his own research at the IRIS Center at the University of Maryland, College Park. During this time, Steve's research focused on public choice, social capital, and voter turnout issues. Steve transitioned to the World Bank's research department in the summer of 1999. He traveled the world for his job with the Bank, and his work had a great impact on the field of economics. The breadth of Steve's work on topics such as social capital, institutions, and growth and the impact of foreign aid was remarkable, and many of his papers are featured today on university reading lists around the world. Steve's papers with Philip Keefer, "Does Social Capital Have an Economic Payoff? A Cross Country Investigation", and "Institutions and Economic Performance: cross country tests using alternative institutional measures" have been cited more than 14,000 times since publication in 1995. Steve's creativity as a researcher was also apparent in his more recent work, where he developed new insights into old questions about the aggregate consequences of aid when most of the profession had given up on the topic. Steve was also deeply involved in the operational work of the Bank, shaping the way the Bank engages with clients on governance issues. His work on assessing country progress in institutional development and governance has been an essential ingredient into the CPIA process, which the World Bank uses to allocate its lending among low-income countries. Steve was modest about his many achievements, and colleagues appreciated his strong sense of integrity and his dry sense of humor. Steve was known to his co-authors and colleagues as a hard-working, dependable researcher with huge moral and intellectual integrity. Steve had a rich family life. He always made time for family beach trips and reunions with his large extended family, as well as many trips to Walt Disney World with Jenn and the kids. Steve's love of Disney led him to become a frequent participant on WDWMagic, a Disney news site, under the moniker @Lucky (named after a free-roaming animatronic dinosaur). Steve, who quickly became known for his humorous and witty discussions on the site, made sure that his family had very fun visits to Disney and that he would always win the Buzz Lightyear ride because he knew where all the secret high-point-value targets were. Over the years, Steve enjoyed a memorable trip to Italy with his daughter Sarah during her Italian studies in middle school; attended her many dance recitals, soccer games, school functions and then college tours; and was always available to answer statistics homework questions. Steve was also very dedicated to his son, Vince, often going to the park with Jenn to play sports with him and learning ASL. Steve practiced piano with Vince, took him to his many special sports practices and games each weekend, and played games with him each and every day at home. Steve especially enjoyed attending Vince's special sports clinics, hosted by his beloved sports teams' players from the Washington Capitals and the Washington Nationals. Steve often cooked meals for his family and was very fond of waking people up with waffles on the weekends. Steves many interests - including being a left handed outfielder on the softball team, his extensive knowledge of history and his love of baseball statistics - led to many interesting friendships. Humble and kind to all, a dedicated husband, father, son, sibling, colleague and friend, Steve will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on September 15; friends should contact either Jenn, or Halsey Rogers at the World Bank for details. If desired, contributions can be made to su If desired, contributions can be made to support Sarah in her studies at the University of Chicago (T. Rowe Price Md College Investment Plan P.O. Box 17479 Baltimore Md 21297 1-866-521-1894) or to support Vince's beloved Quince Orchard Otters Swim team, a 501c3 organization, at 16601 Roundabout Drive, Gaithersburg MD 20878. If desired, contributions can be made to support Sarah in her studies at the University of Chicago (T. Rowe Price Md College Investment Plan P.O. Box 17479 Baltimore Md 21297 1-866-521-1894) or to support Vince's beloved Quince Orchard Otters Swim team, a 501c3 organization, at 16601 Roundabout Drive, Gaithersburg MD 20878.

KNACK Stephen Frederick Knack Stephen Frederick Knack passed away on May 13, 2019 after a short illness. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jenn and his children Vincent and Sarah, all of Bethesda, Maryland; his mother, Mary Anne (McSherry) Knack, of Memphis, TN; his siblings Joe Knack (Margaret) of Memphis, Mary Ellen Knack (Joel) of Nashville, TN, and John Knack (Kristi) of Johnson City, TN; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Steve's father, Joseph Val Knack, passed away in 2010. Steve was born on July 21, 1961 in Tulsa, OK, to Joseph Val Knack and Mary Anne (McSherry) Knack. Steve enjoyed little league baseball, collected baseball cards, and read extensively as a child, attending Bartlett High School in Memphis (class of 1979). He went on to graduate from the University of Memphis in 1984, earning triple degrees in Economics, International Relations, and Political Science and also receiving the "Outstanding Senior in Economics' award. Steve then earned a PhD in Economics at the University of Maryland, College Park in 1991, with a primary research focus on voter turnout and participation. Steve went on to have a productive career as an economist. Starting out with a post-doc at George Mason University in Virginia, Steve then served as a professor of Public Policy at American University until 1999, teaching statistics to graduate students and supervising their research. Simultaneously, he conducted his own research at the IRIS Center at the University of Maryland, College Park. During this time, Steve's research focused on public choice, social capital, and voter turnout issues. Steve transitioned to the World Bank's research department in the summer of 1999. He traveled the world for his job with the Bank, and his work had a great impact on the field of economics. The breadth of Steve's work on topics such as social capital, institutions, and growth and the impact of foreign aid was remarkable, and many of his papers are featured today on university reading lists around the world. Steve's papers with Philip Keefer, "Does Social Capital Have an Economic Payoff? A Cross Country Investigation", and "Institutions and Economic Performance: cross country tests using alternative institutional measures" have been cited more than 14,000 times since publication in 1995. Steve's creativity as a researcher was also apparent in his more recent work, where he developed new insights into old questions about the aggregate consequences of aid when most of the profession had given up on the topic. Steve was also deeply involved in the operational work of the Bank, shaping the way the Bank engages with clients on governance issues. His work on assessing country progress in institutional development and governance has been an essential ingredient into the CPIA process, which the World Bank uses to allocate its lending among low-income countries. Steve was modest about his many achievements, and colleagues appreciated his strong sense of integrity and his dry sense of humor. Steve was known to his co-authors and colleagues as a hard-working, dependable researcher with huge moral and intellectual integrity. Steve had a rich family life. He always made time for family beach trips and reunions with his large extended family, as well as many trips to Walt Disney World with Jenn and the kids. Steve's love of Disney led him to become a frequent participant on WDWMagic, a Disney news site, under the moniker @Lucky (named after a free-roaming animatronic dinosaur). Steve, who quickly became known for his humorous and witty discussions on the site, made sure that his family had very fun visits to Disney and that he would always win the Buzz Lightyear ride because he knew where all the secret high-point-value targets were. Over the years, Steve enjoyed a memorable trip to Italy with his daughter Sarah during her Italian studies in middle school; attended her many dance recitals, soccer games, school functions and then college tours; and was always available to answer statistics homework questions. Steve was also very dedicated to his son, Vince, often going to the park with Jenn to play sports with him and learning ASL. Steve practiced piano with Vince, took him to his many special sports practices and games each weekend, and played games with him each and every day at home. Steve especially enjoyed attending Vince's special sports clinics, hosted by his beloved sports teams' players from the Washington Capitals and the Washington Nationals. Steve often cooked meals for his family and was very fond of waking people up with waffles on the weekends. Steves many interests - including being a left handed outfielder on the softball team, his extensive knowledge of history and his love of baseball statistics - led to many interesting friendships. Humble and kind to all, a dedicated husband, father, son, sibling, colleague and friend, Steve will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on September 15; friends should contact either Jenn, or Halsey Rogers at the World Bank for details. If desired, contributions can be made to su If desired, contributions can be made to support Sarah in her studies at the University of Chicago (T. Rowe Price Md College Investment Plan P.O. Box 17479 Baltimore Md 21297 1-866-521-1894) or to support Vince's beloved Quince Orchard Otters Swim team, a 501c3 organization, at 16601 Roundabout Drive, Gaithersburg MD 20878. If desired, contributions can be made to support Sarah in her studies at the University of Chicago (T. Rowe Price Md College Investment Plan P.O. Box 17479 Baltimore Md 21297 1-866-521-1894) or to support Vince's beloved Quince Orchard Otters Swim team, a 501c3 organization, at 16601 Roundabout Drive, Gaithersburg MD 20878. Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close