STEPHEN M. KURAK "Michael"
On November 10, 2019 of Portsmouth, VA. Steve was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander in 1998 following a 23-year career with the submarine force. He is loved and remembered by his daughter, Victoria Kurak Sievers (Todd Sievers), his three grandchildren, Collin, Witten, and Virginia; his siblings John Kurak, Andrea M. Kurak, and Tracy Rice; and step-mother, Patricia Kurak; former spouses Judith Ann Kurak, with whom he shared his military career years, and Janice M. Rowe, with whom he shared many of his retirement years; and by many loving relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Steve Kurak, mother Margaret Sweeney Kurak, and brother William "Teddy" Kurak. Family and Friends may come together to remember Steve on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD, where a service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 11 a.m. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to National Public Radio (https://www.npr.org/donations/support
), Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation (https://lostdogrescue.org/
), and vote Democrat in the next election.