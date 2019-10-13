

Stephen J. Lukasik

(Age 88)



A well-known national security and cybersecurity expert, Dr. Lukasik died peacefully at his home on October 3, 2019. Born on Staten Island, NY, he graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where received his PhD in Physics. His career included Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Vice President of both the Northrop Corporation, and TRW. He was active in civic affairs, and interested in absolutely everything. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, children, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Gregory and Carol, step-children, Elizabeth and Alan, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA, with a reception to follow. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to RPI; (with memo reference Lukasik Scholarship Fund); Gifts Processing Center; PO Box 3164; Boston, MA 02241-3164.