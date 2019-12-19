

Dr. STEPHEN DOUGLAS MARTIN



Age 63, passed away at Georgetown University Hospital on December 14, 2019, after a nearly six-year long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born on January 3, 1956, in Berlin, Germany where his father was stationed as a foreign service officer. The son of Stephen Douglas Martin and Pauline (née Somkuthy) Martin, he was the oldest of five children and the only son.

Stephen attended primary school at Kalksburg College in Austria, before moving back to the US to attend high school at St. Anselm's Abbey School. He attended the University of Texas for both college and medical school, before moving back to the DC area for his anesthesia residency and neuroanesthesia fellowship, both of which he completed at George Washington University Hospital. After graduating from residency Stephen practiced anesthesiology at First Colonies Anesthesia Associates for the rest of his life, serving as chairman of the anesthesia department from 1992 to 1994 and again from 2002 to 2004.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna Lunsford Martin, his two daughters Tracy and Courtney Martin, as well as his mother, sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved beagles, Hunter and Scarlett.

The family will receive friends at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m., with funeral services to follow with Elder Gary Utz officiating. Interment Hixson Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.