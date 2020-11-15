Stephen Austin Merrill "Steve" (Age 77)
Of Washington, DC, died of cancer at home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Logan, Utah, Steve attended Columbia University, completed an M. Phil at Oriel College at Oxford University, and earned a Ph.D. in political science at Yale University. Steve's career included work on several congressional staffs, a long tenure at the National Academies focused on science and technology policy issues, and serving as the first Executive Director of the Center for Innovation Policy at Duke University's School of Law. A choral music devotee, Steve was a member of the choir at All Souls Episcopal Church, the Capitol Hill Chorale, and the Arioso Chorale of the Friday Morning Music Club. Among his many volunteer activities, he particularly enjoyed serving as a docent at the National Portrait Gallery. Steve is survived by his husband, Douglas Gold; his daughters, Clare and Catherine; and his sister-in-law Elizabeth (Lissa) Merrill and her family. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Steve's name to Doctors Without Borders
, the National Portrait Gallery, or the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.