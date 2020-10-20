Stephen Joseph Meyer "Mugs"
Born on March 2, 1960, passed away at home on October 9, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Steve was born in Fairfax, VA, to the late Virgil Otto Meyer and Sally Ann Meyer. Steve was a lifelong bachelor with a wealth of friends. He is predeceased by his brother, William "Billy" Meyer. He is survived by his brother, Kent (Anne) and three nephews, Benjamin, Joseph, and Zachary and one niece, Catherine. Steve was raised in Fairfax and Chantilly in Fairfax County, VA. He graduated from Chantilly High school in 1978. He joined the old Navy-Vale Fire Department in 1977, where he served as a volunteer firefighter until 1980. Steve joined the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD) as a firefighter in 1980 and remained until his retirement in 2011. He was known and beloved throughout FCFRD as "Mugs". He worked at many FCFRD fire stations in Fairfax County but the majority of his career was spent at Burke Station 14. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Chantilly, VA, on October 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. with interment immediately following at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. In memory of Steve's lifelong passion as a gardener and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Forest Foundation at https://www.nationalforest.org