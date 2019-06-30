

Stephen Robert Mooney



On Thursday, June 27, 2019. Loving husband of Christine M. Mooney. Beloved father of Margaret Long (Richard), Remy and Mary Grace Mooney. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Son of the late William J. Mooney Sr. and the late Genevieve L. Mooney. Brother of Michael and Mark Mooney and the late William J. Mooney, Jr.

Friends may call on Monday, July 1 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Saint Jane de Chantal, 9601 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20817 where Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mt. St. Mary's University 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road Emmitsburg, MD 21727.