

Colonel Stephen J Neuendorf (Ret.)



Age 73 of Fairfax Station, VA, died November 9, 2019. Born in Keokuk, IA on April 17, 1946, grew up in Farmington and graduated from Harmony High School in "64. Drafted in "68 by the Army to fight in Vietnam. Sent to to Ft. Gordon, GA for Basic where he met his future wife, Marcia Kidd.

He was in Vietnam for one year running communication lines and earned 2 bronze stars while there.

Engaged in Hong Kong while on R&R, married on October 30, "71 in Ft. Walton Beach, FL.

While abroad in Germany, he earned his degree from the University of Maryland. He was then assigned to the DC area, where two daughters were born. Shortly after, they moved to Ft. Lewis, WA.

Steve attended the United States War College in Carlisle, PA and graduated in "90. In "91 the family moved back to DC where he became a brigade commander and finished his military career at the Defense Information Systems Agency. He served 29 years in the Army and earned two below-the-zone promotions to Lt. Col. and Col. He worked as a defense contractor until his career retirement in '12.

He enjoyed his retirement in the DC area, traveling with family, watching sports and the birds in the backyard. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at the American Legion Post 176. Throughout his life, he made quick friends with anything on four legs. At a young age he adopted an orphaned family of squirrels and continued to love all animals, especially dogs.

On October 30 of this year he and the love of his life watched the Nationals win the World Series on their 48th wedding anniversary. His loyal dog of 17 years, Lily, followed him to heaven two days after his death and was laid to rest with him per his wishes.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia (Kidd) Neuendorf; his daughters, Danielle Neuendorf and Tiffany Neuendorf Roche and his sister, Susan Pankey.

A memorial service will be held this Sunday at 12 p.m. at American Legion Post 176, 6520 Amherst Ave, Springfield, VA.