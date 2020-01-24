

Stephen Andrew Nicklas

(Age 57)



Stephen Andrew Nicklas passed on January 21, 2020 at age 57 after a battle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Randall Nicklas, her children, Tony, Vincent, and Christina; his brothers, Jeffrey of Waikoloa, HIi; Brian of Bethesda, MD; Martin of Palisade, CO; and John (Jill) of Frederick, MD, and he was predeceased by his parents, John H. Nicklas and Olean Rutland Nicklas. Steve was raised in Potomac a resident of Frederick and Gaithersburg, MD. He graduated from Winston Churchill High School, St. Mary's College of Maryland, and the University of Alabama graduate program.

Family and friends will be received at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD on Monday, January 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at St. Raphael's Catholic Church at 1513 Dunster Rd., Rockville MD on Tuesday, January 28 at 10:15 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation or Montgomery Hospice. Please view and sign the family guest book at