

Stephen John Niezgoda



Passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Fairfax, VA surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born July 17, 1929 in Larksville, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Anna (Maladobra) Niezgoda. He left rural Pennsylvania at 18 when he joined the Army. After completing his military service, he relocated to Washington, DC and began a very successful career that spanned over 30 years as a Federal Civilian employee with the United States Coast Guard . Steve quickly climbed the leadership ranks, serving as trusted personal advisor to both the Commandant and key staff before retiring in 1985 as the youngest GS-15 in the Coast Guard's theretofore history. Following his Federal career, Steve worked for more than a decade as a bank teller at First Virginia Bank. He declined numerous offers for promotion because serving as a teller enabled him to enjoy the countless, trusted relationships he had established with members of the local community.

He met his wife, Elizabeth Ann Niezgoda (Betsy), while working a second job at the Playhouse Theater on 15th Street near the White House. They married on December 21, 1956 and had four children. In 1967 they moved to Hayfield Farm, a community in Fairfax County where they lived for over 40 years, raising their children and becoming active in the life of the community. Steve was one of the founders of the Hayfield Farm Swim Club and served on its Board of Directors. He volunteered as the starter for swim meets while his children were on the team and for several years beyond. In addition, Steve coached girl's youth basketball.

Steve served as lector for St. Louis Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA for nearly 40 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Financial Secretary for the Mount Vernon Council #5998. Some of the simpler things in life that brought Steve great joy and satisfaction included spending time with his family, listening to music, golf (two holes-in-one), poker, surf fishing on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, wood working, bird watching, and most notably, narration. Just prior to the death of his beloved wife Betsy, Steve moved to Greenspring Village in Springfield, VA, where he continued serving as a lector for the Catholic masses there, and provided weekly voice-overs for Greenspring's in-house television station. Steve reveled in his community and the many relationships he built over the years.

His wife, Elizabeth Ann Niezgoda, predeceased Steve in 2014. He is survived by his children, Anne Emerick (Paul), Debbie Niezgoda (Michael), Stephen John Niezgoda, Jr. (Angie) and Karen Wolfe (Tony). He is also survived by eight grandchildren (Stephen John Niezgoda III, Emma (Niezgoda) Manning, Joshua Niezgoda, Samantha Niezgoda, John Emerick, Ted Emerick, Jason Wolfe, and Ryan Wolfe) and three great-grandchildren (Nathan Niezgoda, Nico Niezgoda, and Mabel Manning). Three siblings, Stan Ness, Vicki Shaffer, and his twin brother, Joseph Niezgoda, predeceased him.

Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Knights of Columbus.