

Stephen Patrick Osbon

(Age 48)



Lost his heroic battle with pancreatic cancer on July 24, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Lisa Marie and daughters, Sydney Anne and Avery Marie. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Osbon and is survived by his mother, Joyce Osbon, brothers, Kenneth (Dianne) and David Osbon, nieces, Brittany Cumba (Eric) Jordan Osbon, Maddie Osbon and great-niece, Berklee Cumba.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt, 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Stephen to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Please sign the family online guestbook at