Stephen William Porter
On Friday, November 8, 2019 of Washington, D.C. Beloved husband of Susan Porter; devoted father of Emily (Marc) Gerson, Josh (Ellen) Porter and Andrew (Michelle) Porter; loving brother of Jeffrey (Donna) Porter; cherished grandfather of Stella, Julia, Spencer, Celia, Alex and Theo. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016, with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Porter Residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Health and Hospice (capitalcaring.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.