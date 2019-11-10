The Washington Post

Stephen Porter

Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Hebrew Congregation
3935 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC
Notice
Stephen William Porter  

On Friday, November 8, 2019 of Washington, D.C. Beloved husband of Susan Porter; devoted father of Emily (Marc) Gerson, Josh (Ellen) Porter and Andrew (Michelle) Porter; loving brother of Jeffrey (Donna) Porter; cherished grandfather of Stella, Julia, Spencer, Celia, Alex and Theo. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016, with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Porter Residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Health and Hospice (capitalcaring.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
