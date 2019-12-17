Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN POTTS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM National United Methodist Church 3401 Nebraska Avenue Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

POTTS Stephen Deaderick Potts Died peacefully in his sleep on December 12 while surrounded by his family. He was 89 years old. Steve is survived by his wife Irene "Kip' Potts, daughter Lori Potts-Dupre (David), son Stephen "Dek' Potts, daughter Stacy Potts Krogh (Paul), eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Steve was the youngest of six children and is fondly remembered by his large extended family. People describe Steve in the following way: patient, humble, gentle in spirit, yet steadfast, principled, and a true statesman. These are not just pleasantries - these are character traits. Throughout his life, Steve epitomized integrity, kindness and excellence. Born in Memphis, TN, in 1930, he grew up in a very full and loving household with those five older siblings. He attended Darlington High School, an all-boys boarding school in Rome, GA. Steve received a combined athletic and scholastic scholarship to attend an accelerated program through Vanderbilt University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and Vanderbilt Law School. But something more important than his education happened at Vanderbilt. In his junior year, Steve met a young woman, Irene "Kip' Potter, who became his deeply loved wife three years later. They celebrated 66 years together. Steve started his legal career serving his country in the Judge Advocate General's Corps, Defense Appellate Division. In 1961, he joined his older brother, Ramsay Potts, at the law firm of Shaw Pittman Potts & Trowbridge in Washington, DC. Steve's specializations at the firm over his 30-year career there included maritime, environmental, and aviation law, as well as international arbitrations. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush nominated Steve to head the U.S. Office of -Government Ethics (OGE). He served a five- year term and was so well-regarded that he was kept on for another term under President Bill Clinton. Under Steve's leadership, the OGE expanded its focus to include a greater emphasis on international corruption and participated in the drafting of the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption, which was adopted by the Organization of American States in 1996. His advice and efforts in assisting the government of Argentina in establishing its ethics office resulted in his being awarded the Order of May, the most prestigious award bestowed by the nation. Steve retired from OGE in 2000 at the end of his second 5-year term. Steve continued his advocacy of ethics in government and business when he became the interim President of the Ethics Research Center (ERC) from 2001-2002. He then continued on as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC until 2007. In 2008, the ERC awarded Steve the Pace Award in recognition of his unwavering integrity and demonstrated moral vision. In 2007, Steve returned to public service when President George W. Bush asked him to join the White House Counsel's Office. He served in this "half-time' position (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) for the last two years of the president's term in office. Tennis was a consuming love of Steve's from the age of 12 up to the point he could no longer play. Among other successes, he played in the first round at Wimbledon and at the US Nationals (now the US Open). But the tennis competition that meant the most to him was the Father-Son circuit. Steve and his son, Dek, won five National and one International Father/Son Tennis Championships. As part of his dedication to tennis, Steve served on the boards of the United States Tennis Association and the US Olympic Committee. Steve was a 50-year member of the Chevy Chase Club and also held memberships at the Alibi Club, Metropolitan Club, the Lawyers Club and St. Andrew's Club (Delray Beach, Florida). Everyone who met Steve and Kip were immediately struck by their enduring love and respect for one another. Inspired by Kip's love of adventure and travel, the couple traveled for both business and pleasure, visiting sites across six continents. They delighted in taking their children and grandchildren for special trips to favorite locations around the world. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 20 at 2 p.m. at National United Methodist Church located at 3401 Nebraska Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ethics Research Center at: Ethics Research Center, 2650 Park Tower Drive, Suite 802 Vienna, VA 22180 Or at the website:

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ethics Research Center at: Ethics Research Center, 2650 Park Tower Drive, Suite 802 Vienna, VA 22180 Or at the website: www.ethics.org

