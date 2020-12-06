POURNARAS Stephen W. Pournaras November 22, 1919 - May 16, 2020 Stephen W. Pournaras, Colonel USAF (Ret.), passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at his home in McLean, Virginia on May 16, 2020, at age 100. Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, Stephen was born on November 22, 1919 to the late Nicholas and Helen Pournaras. Steve graduated from Brown University, where he was a Varsity basketball player and awarded Sigma Si in Mathematics, the equivalent of Phi Beta Kappa. He later received his Masters in Meteorology from the University of Chicago. Steve served in the Army Air Corps in WWII in the European Theatre and thereafter for twenty years in the Air Force. He was stationed in Mobile, Alabama, Shreveport, Louisiana and in Tokyo, Japan in the mid-1950's and participated in the Joint Task Force Eight before retiring as a Colonel in 1965.He received numerous Medals of Commendation. Steve moved his family to McLean, Virginia in 1958 and after attending George Washington University Law School in the evening, opened his own law practice in McLean, where he practiced until reluctantly retiring five years ago at the age of 95. He set a wonderful example for all to follow and was always available to lend support, advice or a helping hand. He was a true gentleman in every respect. Steve's wife, the former Antonia "Nina" Pappas, who died in 1993, was a native Washingtonian, growing up in Georgetown. Their oldest child, Georgia and her husband, George, reside in Palm Beach, Florida and Baltimore, Maryland and have three children, Paul (Stephanie), Stephanie Goulakos (Chris) and Greg, and three grandchildren, Katherine and George Stamas and Georgia Goulakos, residing in Washington, DC and New York City, NY. Their son Dr. Stephen W. Pournaras Jr., and his wife Christine and their three children, Stephen III, Michael and Diana, reside in Washington, DC and New York City. Steve and Nina's youngest son, William "Bill", and his wife Susan, whom he lost earlier this year, have twin daughters, Lila and Nina. Steve also leaves behind his brother-in-law Dr. Stephen S. Pappas and his wife, Ginny. Steve's private funeral service will be held at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., followed by his interment at 11 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. May his memory be eternal!May his memory be eternal!



