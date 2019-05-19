

Stephen H. Schachner



Passed away in Aventura, Florida on May 11, 2019.

A long-time resident of Potomac, he had a distinguished medical career for over 50 years as an internist specializing in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolic disorders. He was associated with Inova Fairfax Hospital where he served as chief of internal medicine for several years.

Born in New York City, he was raised in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He attended Creighton University and graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine in 1961.

Dr. Schachner was the beloved husband of the late Dianne Schachner (Fellman) and devoted father to Seth Schachner and Jill Schachner and doting grandfather to Alexander Chanen, Sydney Chanen, Miles Schachner and Liv Schachner.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.