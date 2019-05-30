STEPHEN L. SQUIRES
The colleagues of Stephen L Squires, PhD, join the family in mourning his passing on April 26, 2019. We acknowledge his remarkable contributions to advancing computer science in the interests of national security. He sought societal benefits and impacts, and achieved both, serving his country largely out of the public eye. He was a graduate of Drexel University, BSEE, Electrical Engineering (1970), which recognized him as Engineer of the Year in 2003. He earned an MS in Computer Science from Princeton University (1972) and a PhD in Computer Science from Harvard University
(1998). Stephen's government service spanned nearly 30 years, first at the National Security Agency and then at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, where he served as a research Program Manager, then Office Director, and then Special Assistant for IT. He subsequently worked at Hewlett-Packard as Chief Science Officer from 2000 to 2006. In 2006, Stephen founded Kelvin 1687, a consultancy focused on the future of IT. At DARPA he led efforts advancing modern parallel computer architecture and associated Unix-based systems software, with lasting influences on the design of modern large-scale computing. Stephen understood technical trends often before they were noticed by others, and also played a key role in creating new trends. In the late 1980s he helped advance a computing-research partnership among federal agencies that continues to this day as nitrd.gov
, the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development Program. In his long career as a manager of research, Stephen stimulated his colleagues to be creative and aggressive in taking on the most challenging problems in computing and national security. We extend our condolences to his wife, Ann Marmor-Squires; his daughters, Gayle Squires, MD and Robyn Squires; and the entire Squires family. Shloshim Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 2 in Potomac MD. (Contact [email protected]
)