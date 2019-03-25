STEPHEN X. VAGNERINI
Of Ashburn, VA passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019. Stephen is survived by his wife Cathleen Vagnerini; daughter Nicole Dolan; sons Daniel and Michael Vagnerini; brothers Mark and Paul Vagnerini; grandchildren Cruz, Luca, Gio and Harley. The family will receive friends at the FAIRFAX MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at the Centreville Presbyterian Church, 15450 Lee Hwy., Centreville, VA 20120 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Stephen's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.