

Stephen White (Age 83)



Born on February 25, 1937 in Modesto California, passed away in Virginia Hospital Center on March 5, 2020. He married Joella Parton in 1960, having 2 sons, Jeffrey Alan and Craig Parton. In 1972, he married for life to Judy Winn White. Steve and Judy were together for 48 years. He was grandfather to Jefferson Kolbe White; brother to Nancy Radder and Chrissy White; step father to Debbie Blackburn, Donna Crabtree, and Diane Bayus. Steve also had many step-grandchildren, and was Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Steve lived his first 27 years in California before loading up the family and moving to Arlington, VA. In 1977, Steve, Judy, Jeff, and Craig moved into their home in Falls Church, VA. This was home to Steve and Judy until his passing. Anyone who knew Steve knew he had an enthusiastic love of cars. Racing them, working on them, going to car shows and events, and collecting them. Over his lifetime he found others that shared his passion. This circle of "car" people was always growing and he cared deeply for many of them.

Steve worked in the Federal Government for his entire adult life until retiring in 1994 when his work started to get in the way of his car time.

He will be remembered by most as a fun-loving guy that put everyone else's needs before his own.

A Viewing will be held at Advent Funeral and Cremation Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA on Tuesday evening, March 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. The viewing is a celebration of his life and will be in-lieu of reception at the White's home.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dulin United Methodist Church, 513 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA on Wednesday morning, March 11 at 11 a.m. Directly after the service, Steve will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, 401 North Roosevelt Street, Falls Church, VA.

Steve had several places close to his heart where you can donate to in lieu of flowers.

Dulin United Methodist Church in Falls Church

Meals On Wheels

AACA Building Fund (Non-Profit) in Hershey, PA