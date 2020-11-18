1/1
STEPHEN YEONAS
YEONAS STEPHEN G. YEONAS Passed away peacefully at his home November 11, 2020, Veterans Day. Born and raised and lived his entire life as a Washingtonian. Served in the Army from 1943-46. He returned from the WW II and established the Yeonas Company in Arlington Virginia with his three brothers, Gus, Jimmy, and Paul. Received a BS in Business Administration from American University in 1948 and a JD from Catholic University in 1967. He and his brothers spent the next two decades building and developing more than 14,000 quality homes that are the cornerstone of our neighborhoods and communities. By 1972, The Yeonas Company became the No 1 builder of new homes in the Washington Metropolitan Area. At his induction into The National Homebuilder Association Hall of Fame, he said and believed that, "Owning a home is the basic American Dream, basic to the security of our families, to the building of communities and ultimately, to our strength as a people and a nation." He also believed in giving back to the community, and in 1959, The Yeonas Company offered and eventually deeded acres of land to Vienna Little League to build George C. Yeonas Park, in honor of their father. Yeonas Park currently supports over 100 teams and 1,000 registered players to learn about the value of teamwork, sportsmanship, community, and environment. Proud of his Greek heritage, Steve was involved with many Greek charities that supported the Greek church. He is predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Thelma Stathopoulos Yeonas. He is survived by two children, Stephanie (Richard) and Stephen (Elizabeth); five grandchildren, Rich (Kimberly), Jason (Kristen), Victoria, Patricia and Stephen; and six great-grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Abigail, Luke, Graham and William. Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held on Monday November 16, 2020 and the family hopes to have a celebration of his life at his one year Memorial. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Greek Orthodox Retired Clergy Association, Attn: Father Eugene Pappas, 2732 East 19th St., Brooklyn, New York 11235. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Greek Orthodox Retired Clergy Association, Attn: Father Eugene Pappas, 2732 East 19th St., Brooklyn, New York 11235.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
