STEPONAS KINDURYS
On January 15, 2020, Steponas Kindurys passed away at his residence. He was born on July 10, 1925 in Birzai, Lithuania. Mr. Kindurys was a graduate of Capital Radio Engineering and Johns Hopkins University. Upon graduation, he worked at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD, for Bendix Engineering. Here, he was responsible for the satellite communications of all shuttle missions. Mr. Kindurys is the beloved husband of Aldona Kindurys; devoted father of Zita DiMeo (David) and the late Lina Vaitkus; father-in-law of Kestas Vaitkus; cherished grandfather of Janina Pearce, Briana DiMeo, Marissa DiMeo and Katrina Vaitkus; brother-in-law of Stanley Kalvaitis. He is also survived by many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday,January 22, 2 to 4 p.m.. A Memorial Mass will be said on Thursday, January 23, 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection Chapel. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town (boystown.org
). Online condolences may be made at