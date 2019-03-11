Sterling Arnett Jackson
On Sunday, March 3, 2019 of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Son of the late Raymond and Evelyn Jackson; Husband of Brenda Jackson; father of Latisha Lavett Jackson. Also surviving are mother-in-law, Fannie Yeldell; brothers, Ray Jackson (Shirley), Charles Simpson, Emmett Jackson and Barry Jackson of Portsmouth, VA.; sisters, Carolyn Swann (Sterling), Gloria Sweetney and Evelyn Webb (Alfred) of Virginia Beach, VA,; brother-in-law, Carey Cumberland and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing, 9 a.m. until time of Service, 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ritchie Baptist Church, 1706 Sansbury Road, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774. Interment, Heritage Memorial Cemetery.