Sterling Arnett Jackson  

On Sunday, March 3, 2019 of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Son of the late Raymond and Evelyn Jackson; Husband of Brenda Jackson; father of Latisha Lavett Jackson. Also surviving are mother-in-law, Fannie Yeldell; brothers, Ray Jackson (Shirley), Charles Simpson, Emmett Jackson and Barry Jackson of Portsmouth, VA.; sisters, Carolyn Swann (Sterling), Gloria Sweetney and Evelyn Webb (Alfred) of Virginia Beach, VA,; brother-in-law, Carey Cumberland and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing, 9 a.m. until time of Service, 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ritchie Baptist Church, 1706 Sansbury Road, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774. Interment, Heritage Memorial Cemetery. Online guestbook at

Thornton Funeral Home, P.A.
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 11, 2019
