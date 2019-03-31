Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STERLING GIANNOTTI Jr..



STERLING M. GIANNOTTI, JR.

Lieutenant Commander

A Decorated, Career Naval Officer



Commander Giannotti left this earth on March 29, 2019 at the age of 81. The cause of death can be attributed to the aging process.

Commander Giannotti was born and raised in Richmond, VA. where he attended the Richmond Professional Institute (RPI), earning a B.S. degree from the College of William and Mary.

His 20-year (1962-82) naval career included assignments aboard five warships. Commander Giannotti participated in the Cuban Missile Quarantine, Operation Deep-Freeze, and the Vietnam War

The Navy also took him to London where he served on the staff of the Commander of U.S. Naval Forces in Europe. Commander Giannotti was posted to the Defense Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, India, and in the latter part of his career graduated from the Defense Language Institute (DLI) in Monterey, CA., followed by an assignment at the U.S. Embassy in Montevideo, Uruguay.

After retiring, he worked as a defense contractor and consultant for Advanced Technology (ADTECH), McDonnell-Douglas Corporation, Electronic Data Systems (EDS), and Defense Technology Incorporated (DTI).

Commander Giannotti is survived by daughter Paula Belmonte (husband Ivan), grandchildren Santiago and Anina Belmonte, sisters Delores Paige and Virginia Slone, brother Warren, and stepbrothers Eugene Glenn and Gerald Lipford.

At Commander Giannotti's request there will be no memorial service. His ashes will be placed in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.